VIDEO: Familiar faces will help Jordan Rhodes hit the ground running at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday's new signing Jordan Rhodes says he feels like he knows the team already after walking in to be met with a host of old friends.

Rhodes has played alongside many of the current Owls squad including Steven Fletcher, Barry Bannan and Ross Wallace on Scotland international duty and the striker feels that this will help him quickly settle into his new surroundings at Hillsborough.

Owls new boy Jordan Rhodes speaks with the press after his move from Middlesbrough

And it's not only the familiarity that has pleased Rhodes, but the quality of player he admits to being excited to get playing alongside.

"Very exciting - some of the names and players in that dressing room, I've been fortunate enough to play with - five or six of them already," said Rhodes in his first press conference since joining the club on transfer deadline day. "It feels like I've walked into a familiar dressing room already which helps.

WATCH: The goals of Jordan Rhodes - what Owls fans can expect from their new striker



"Some of the talent that's in there is very exciting. Hopefully I am coming here to help and add to the squad with the collective aim to get us out of this league. if this club can get back to its Premier league status which I feel it deserves, then it would be fantastic for the area of Sheffield."

For the second January in a row Rhodes has been involved in a rushed move, with his switch from Blackburn to Middlesbrough coming late last year, too.

This one right right down to the wire and the 26 year old is now hoping it's the last time he has to deal with a dramatic deadline day.

"It was very rushed, very frantic" he admitted. "It seems every year that one is rushed to the line and in the last two years it's been me. Hopefully next year at the end of January it's going to be a nice stress-free one where I am settled in a new home somewhere and watching the transfer window instead of taking part in it."

He added: "It wasn't until I got a very late call that a 'yes' had been agreed in both parties. These things take time - when you are somebody else's property as it is and someone has certain asking prices of you, It's the same with anything in this day and age - whether it be a car or a house, people want what they want for it and sometimes if you don't get it you don't get it."

Now it's all done and dusted, Rhodes can sit back and reflect on the realisation of a long-term ambition.

"It feels really good, he said. "I've wanted to play for Sheffield Wednesday now for a few years. I've been coming here, watching the odd game, when I was with Huddersfield and Blackburn and Middlesbrough, coming to Hillsborough and watching my dad's team you can feel the history and atmosphere all around the place. It's a club with great tradition and to be here as a Sheffield Wednesday player is a pretty good feeling."