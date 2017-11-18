Video: Fair result - Carlos Carvalhal reflects on Sheffield Wednesday's scoreless draw with Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal felt that the 0-0 draw with Bristol City was the 'correct' scoreline as the sides cancelled each other out at Hillsborough.

City had the more clear cut chances but Wednesday were denied a penalty in the second half when Barry Bannan was brought down in the box by Robins defender Hordur Magnusson.

Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal on the touchline against Bristol City

Had that been awarded it would have provided an opening that the Owls probably didn't deserve with neither side realyl doing enough to win what was a disappointing encounter at a cold S6.

Carvalhal said afterwards: "The game was very balanced - we played against a team doing really well in away games. They've just lost one game so far. We had chances and they also had chances. These types of games, if you score, it's a massive advantage.

"I think the score is correct. There are three or four games in the competition like this. Let's see if this point will be important at the end of the season."

Carvalhal also felt that his team allowed Bristol City to control the flow of the game.

"I think our team misunderstood what they had to do," he added. "We missed a lot of passes which usually we don't do."

"We try to press the opponent. But when we go to press they use long balls over the back of our defenders. It was difficult for our team to put the ball on the floor like we usually do."