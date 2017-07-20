VIDEO: Dom Howson's take on Sheffield Wednesday's latest pre-season friendly in Portugal

Sheffield Wednesday toiled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw with SC Farense in the second of their pre-season friendly games in Portugal.
Steven Fletcher had put the much-changed Owls in front after an assist by Fernando Forestieri but a late, well-struck free-kick gave the Portuguese third-tier side a share of the spoils.
Watch the video for Dom Howson's take on the match.
REPORT: Owls in Portugal: SC Farense 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1 - Carvalhal’s men held in fiery second Portuguese test
