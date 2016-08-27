Video: Dom Howson on Sheffield Wednesday 1 Brentford 1 - a point well deserved but it should have been three

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

The Star's Dom Howson says there were very few flaws in the Sheffield Wednesday performance as the Owls left it late to get a point at Brentford.

Lasse Vibe had the Bees in the lead after a mistake from Keiren Westwood and it took an injury time equaliser by Sam Hutchinson to secure a draw and ensure a losing run didn't stretch to three.

However, the Owls had plenty of chances to have the game won before Brentford had even taken the lead.

