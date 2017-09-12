Video: Carvalhal makes Brentford admission as Sheffield Wednesday star expected to be out for “some weeks”.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal conceded his side were “lucky” to claim maximum points at home to Brentford last night.

The Owls came from behind to seal a second consecutive Hillsborough win following strikes either side of half-time by Gary Hooper and Ross Wallace.

GOAL! Ross Wallace winning second half goal..Pic Steve Ellis

Victory moved the Owls up to sixth and extended their unbeaten Championship run to six matches.

But Brentford, who opened the scoring through Nico Yennaris in the ninth minute, nearly snatched a point in the dying minutes - Neal Maupay hitting the post with the last kick of the match.

And Carvalhal admitted: “We won the game but we were a little lucky. But Brentford were lucky last season. We lost 2-1 and we missed eight to 10 clear chances.”

He went on to praise his side’s spirit: “All the team played very hard and with a big heart,” Carvalhal added.

“These kind of games are the ones you must win with character.

“Brentford created problems to us. I said it would be a difficult game pre-match even though they are not in a good position. The points that they have so far doesn’t represent the quality of their football they are producing on the pitch. They manage the ball very well and created problems to us. We fought to the limit although I recognise we were a little lucky.”

Carvalhal also confirmed George Boyd has underdone shoulder surgery and will be out of action “for some weeks”.

The winger sustained the knock in training.

“I feel bad for him because he is a nice guy and a good player,” he said. “He’s a team player and we will miss him of course.”