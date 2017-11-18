Video: 'Carlos Carvalhal should be disappointed with Sheffield Wednesday's attacking performance against Bristol City'

A grand total of ZERO shots on target for the Owls tells its own story as Sheffield Wednesday drew 0-0 with Bristol City at Hillsborough.

There wasn't much between the two teams but City at least had the better of the chances and Wednesday mustered up very little throughout a fairly drab affair.

Jordan Rhodes heads wide for Sheffield Wednesday against Bristol City

And according to The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer, Carlos Carvalhal is right to point to a penalty appeal which was waved away but that doesn't excuse the lack of creativity within the team on the day.

"They certainly haven't had decisions always go their way but at the same time he probably should be disappointed with their attacking performance," said Dom. "Not one shot on target at home. Bristol City defended well, were solid and compact. You could see why they were fourth before kick off and having a fine season.

"They fully deserved a point and created the better chances.

"The lack of creativity and guile that Wednesday had today was evident. They missed someone who could unlock the door, whether it be a George Boyd or a Fernando Forestieri. Something was missing in the final third. I can't really think of a chance that Wednesday had in the second half and that will be a big concern to Carvahal and they look towards two long journeys against Ipswich and Reading."