Video: Carlos Carvalhal’s respect for Sheffield Wednesday’s old foe Neil Warnock

He is the man all Owls fans love to hate.

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock is guaranteed to get plenty of stick from the travelling Wednesday supporters in South Wales tomorrow.

But Warnock, a lifelong Sheffield United fan and the last manager to bring Premier League football to Bramall Lane, will take all the flak in his stride and be plotting to end the Owls’ six-match unbeaten league run.

Having previously crossed paths with Warnock at Rotherham United and most recently Cardiff, Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal has revealed his admiration for his opposite number.

Carvalhal said: “I like him; he’s a good coach.

“I can’t say that he’s my friend because I’ve only had contact with him in the games but I have respect for him.

“I like him as a coach and personality. I prefer these kind of personalities instead of a milky one.

“He [Warnock] is authentic and I like him as a personality. But, of course, when the game starts, I want to win and he will. He will use his strategy and I will use mine and after the game we will talk a little.”

It will be the fourth time Carvalhal and Warnock have faced each other. The head-to-head record reads one victory apeice.

“I don’t play against coaches; I play against teams,” stressed Carvalhal. “The coaches are not important.

“It is how our team play and we must focus on what we have to do to win. We are focused on how Cardiff play and what we can do to damage them.”

Warnock, who spent nearly eight years in charge of United, also has plenty of time for Carvalhal.

Back in April, he said: “I like Carlos as he has been like a breath of fresh air in Sheffield since he arrived. He has built a good team, too.”

It has taken Warnock less than a year to weave his magic at Cardiff. The Welsh club currently sit in second position after seven matches, having accrued 16 points. Tuesday’s surprise defeat away to Preston North End saw Leeds United move above the Bluebirds into top spot.

“So far they [Cardiff] have done well,” conceded Carvalhal. “It will be one of toughest games of the competition.

“Cardiff are very strong and in a good position. They are strong, have a good style and we respect them a lot but we’ll be ready to the game and will fight a lot for the points. Everybody knows it will be a very difficult.”

Carvalhal, who will be back in the dug-out after completing a two-match touchline ban following his sending off at Bolton Wanderers last month, has warned his players to expect an aerial bombardment.

“Cardiff are a physical team and strong from set pieces,” he acknowledged. “They put a lot of pressure on the opponents.

“It is why they have done well so far.

“The coach is very experienced and knows how he must manage things.

“We have to stop them putting crosses into the box.We will be ready for the game and know what to expect.

“Nobody has beaten them at home so it is a good challenge.”

After naming an unchanged side in his last two outings, Carvalhal is contemplating freshening his team up.

Daniel Pudil, Jacob Buttefield and Jordan Rhodes could come into Carvalhal’s thoughts as the Owls chase a third straight win.

But Carvalhal is still unable to call upon Glenn Loovens (hip), Sam Hutchinson (knee) and Almen Abdi (abductor/knee).

As Carvalhal rightly pointed out at his press briefing yesterday, Wednesday have “broken down a lot of walls” under his leadership. They finally beat a Mick McCarthy side earlier this year and claimed a first victory over Derby County in 18 meetings.

And you would not put it past the Owls securing a first ever win at the Cardiff City Stadium and wrecking Warnock’s weekend.

