VIDEO: Carlos Carvalhal's delight as Sheffield Wednesday show they can fight too, after beating Cardiff City

Carlos Carvalhal hailed the fighting spirit of his team after they secured three vital points in beating Cardiff City at Hillsborough.

Fernando Forestieri came off the bench to score the winner in the final stages of a dire encounter, and the Owls had to show a great deal of patience to break down a resolute Cardiff City City, set up by boss Neil Warnock to sap the creativity from Wednesday.

Carlos Carvalhal congratulates his players after their win over Cardiff City

As Carvalhal pointed out, this was a completely different game to last week's superb 2-1 victory over Newcastle United and he was lifted by the fact that the Owls managed to grind out a win in difficult circumstance.

"We played against a team with a coach that I know very well and he knows everything about the competition. A very difficult team to play against because they prepare corners, the throws, the free-kicks.

"The game was broken, too much broken. But we knew this before the game, that we will play against a team with this kind of style. They play more physical and I think we prepared very well.

"We score one goal, we win, we achieve a victory which is very important. I just want to say we did a fantastic performance against Newcastle, winning, and we did a fantastic victory against Cardiff, winning again.

Fernando Forestieri celebrates his winning goal

"I think in the second half people were a little nervous, one period or another, but our fans were amazing again. Everybody understood that we must be patient in this moment and we achieve a goal and this is the most important. So everybody is happy, we are happy."

