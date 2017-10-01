Video: Carlos Carvalhal's delight as key first goal sends Sheffield Wednesday on way to superb victory over Leeds United

Carlos Carvalhal said Gary Hooper's opening goal was crucial to the Owls stunning 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

Wednesday had up to that point been struggling, with Samual Saiz in particular causing the home side huge problems. However, Leeds failed to make their early dominance count and Hooper struck in the 25th minute, against the run of play, to completely change the course of the game.

Gary Hooper (right) celebrates his first goal against Leeds Unietd with Steven Fletcher

Leeds were rattled by that and Hooper would go on to grab another before Kieran lee rifled in the third in a game that at one point looked like it might go beyond Wednesday before becoming one they could have won by six or seven.

"I think it was a very good game, which was a good promotion for the Championship," said Carvalhal. "The quality is exactly what we expect. The performance was a good level against a strong side who have done very well so far.

"What made a big difference in this game is that we scored first. After that, we managed the game very well. When you have one goal in the Championship, you have a big advantage. It makes a massive difference in derby matches when emotions are high.

"Gary Hooper did very well and all of the team performed very well. Gary did fantastic teamwork as well as score goals.

"I am very resilient and I don't give up easily. I am here to fight for Sheffield Wednesday and after suffering two defeats, I don't go around thinking we can't achieve promotion."