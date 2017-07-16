Video: Carlos Carvalhal on fitness of Almen Abdi, Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal is expecting to have three more players back and available by the end of next week.

Almen Abdi, Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchinson are among those yet to feature for the Owls in either of their two pre-season friendlies.

Carlos Carvalhal watches his side during their pre-season friendly win over Mansfield Town on Saturday

However, all three are likely to be on the plane to Portugal when Wednesday head off to their training camp this week.

Carvalhal revealed after Saturday's 3-2 win over Mansfield Town that all three had minor injuries but should be available again soon, with the Owls due to play three games while they are in the head coach's home country.

"We have some problems and expect to recover some players next week," he said.

"Abdi's is not training, he has a problem with his knee. I expect him to come to train in Portugal. Keiren (Westwood) stopped some days also, but I think he'll be back at the end of the games probably on Saturday. Let's see if he can play next week. Sam will start training with the team on Monday so will be ready also."