VIDEO: Carlos Carvalhal gives Sheffield Wednesday injury update

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal has a near full-strength squad at his disposal for their trip to Preston North End.

Skipper Glenn Loovens and midfielder Kieran Lee are pushing for starts, having shrugged off their hamstring and calf problems respectively.

However, Liam Palmer (Achilles) will not be involved at Deepdale as the Owls look to make a winning start to the 2017/18 Championship season.

Speaking to the press corps today, Carvalhal said: “Liam is almost there but he has not recovered 100 per cent. He is not training but the rest of the guys are.

“All the players are available and to me they are the best players in the world.”

Lee is playing catch-up, having not featured in any of their warm-up matches.

“He’s doing better,” said Carvalhal. “It’s not difficult to achieve the best of him because he’s an athletic player.

“He’s skinny, not fat. I don’t think he drinks too much beer! He’s a player who will be ready very, very soon.”

Carvalhal hinted Lee could return to action against a Preston side who are under new management, with Alex Neil replacing Simon Grayson at the helm.

“Let’s see for Saturday,” he said. “We will choose the 18 tomorrow.

“It is not easy to choose the 18 because all of them are training very well.

“We have another game on Tuesday and I believe most of the players will be involved in the games and Kieran is in this group.”

