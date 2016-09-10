VIDEO: Carlos Carvalhal content with Sheffield Wednesday's win over Wigan Athletic

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Carlos Carvalhal saluted a deserved victory for Sheffield Wednesday as the Owls came from behind to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at Hillsborough.

And early goal from Will Grigg had the Latics in front and Wednesday were struggling at that stage to get to grips with the game. However, once they found their rhythm, Carvalhal's side dominated most of the remainder of the game, with Steven Fletcher leveling before the break with his forst goal for the club.

Carlos Carvalhal keeps a cool head on the sidelines

Fernando Forestieri scored what turned out to be the winner and the Owls had further chances to add to the scoring but settling for just their second victory of the campaign.

"The feeling that I have now is my players and the fans don't deserve to suffer," he said. "We really played very well. We started losing the game, but we never lost the balance of the team.

"They (Wigan) played very compact and they controlled the ways to the goal. We discovered the way to make it 1-1. We had some chances and at the break we knew we must win.

"In the second half we pressed and we tried to open the defence of Wigan. We had some clear chances to score more goals and to win comfortably.

"The most important thing was to win and it was important to take a step forward. We played with quality and we missed some chances, but we won."