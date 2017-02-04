VIDEO: Carlos Carvalhal confident best is yet to come from Sheffield Wednesday

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal insists there is plenty more to come from his side following their hard-fought victory over Wigan Athletic.

Wednesday moved back into the Championship play-off positions after edging a tight encounter thanks to a 43rd minute strike by Ross Wallace. It was the winger’s third goal in four matches.

Ross Wallace celebrates his goal with debutant Jordan Rhodes. Picture: Steve Ellis

Carvalhal said: “We achieved what we wanted from this game. The three points were very important.

“We played more solid and compact. We wanted the three points.

“We missed a lot of points last season against teams near the bottom.

“We will do better in the future in terms of the performance.”

The Portuguese chief, who handed Jordan Rhodes his debut, blamed tiredness for their below-par performance.

“It was not a good game,” he said. “But we arrived home at 3am on Wednesday morning and two days later we are playing again, while Wigan did not play for six days.

“We had a very short time to prepare for the game. That can make a massive difference.

“It explains why we came down a little in the last 20 minutes.

“Jordan Rhodes is a player who knows very well this competition.

“He was crucial to us winning the three points tonight.”

Defenders Tom Lees and Morgan Fox missed out after failing fitness tests but Carvalhal is confident they will be available for selection when the Owls entertain Birmingham City next week.

“Our fans were fantastic at Wigan but we miss playing at home,” he said.

“I’m very happy because we now have two games in a row at home.”