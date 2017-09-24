Video: Carlos Carvalhal calls on Sheffield Wednesday to bounce back after Steel City derby disappointment

His first Steel City derby experience couldn’t have gone much worse.

But Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal is refusing to be downhearted and called on his players to bounce back strongly after their 4-2 home defeat to Sheffield United today.

Carlos Carvalhal

The Blades raced into a two-goal lead after strikes by John Fleck and Leon Clarke.

Gary Hooper maintained his impressive form for the Owls, grabbing his fifth goal in as many matches on the stroke of half-time to reduce the deficit.

And when substitute Lucas Joao equalised in the 65th minute, there looked only one winner.

But United recorded a third consecutive Championship away win after further strikes by Mark Duffy and Clarke.

Carvalhal has ordered his team to focus on their forthcoming matches with Birmingham City and leaders Leeds United, insisting: “The season has not finished; it is the beginning.

“We have done very well so far. It was a long time since we lost (Preston on the opening weekend), and we must look to the future. The mistakes of my players are my mistakes, so I want them to concentrate on the next games and have a strong reaction.

“It was an important game but we have a marathon to run and we believe in our players and our team and we will react.”

Fleck’s third minute opener unnerved Wednesday, according to Carvalhal.

“Sometimes the emotional environment and going 1-0 behind in three minutes is not easy, the players get more nervous and we felt that,” admitted Carvalhal.

“That’s why we gave them chances to score and made mistakes we do not normally make.”

Carvalhal praised the character his team showed in battling back from two goals down.

“My players have a big heart so they came back,” he said. “We reacted but when you take the third it’s very difficult, and the fourth was very hard to react from.”

He was left ruing their defensive errors. Wednesday have only kept one clean sheet this season and defeat leaves them in 10th position, two points adrift of the play-off placings.

