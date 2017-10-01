Video: Carlos Carvalhal brings out the £20 note again after Sheffield Wednesday beat Leeds United

Carlos Carvalhal's now infamous £20 note rant at his press conference this week was referenced by the man himself as he revelled in Sheffield Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

The Owls head coach had beaten a note into a pulp on Tuesday ahead of the match with Birmingham and a few days after the 4-2 defeat to Sheffield United, as a way of pointing out that despite a battering his players' values remain the same.

This time, he had another reason, as Carvalhal explained what he had said to the team before the emphatic Yorkshire derby win over Leeds.

"I have £20 here," he said, bringing laughter to the press room.

"I have £20 because before the game the reaction of my players when I started to talk about the game was like this, they started smiling. I showed them the £20 and I said to them that I will not talk about what we said about this. But I will tell you, to see the way you play, your value, your quality I would pay four notes like this, £80 or £100 to see the quality they have.

"I said that before the game, so I keep my money because I saw a fantastic game and I didn't pay nothing so I am very happy."

Wednesday bounced back from a difficult week with a fabulous performance in seeing off Leeds United with two goals from Gary Hooper and another superb long range effort from Kieran Lee.