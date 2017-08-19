VIDEO: 'Calm' Carlos Carvalhal knew a win was coming, as Sheffield Wednesday beat Fulham

Carlos Carvalhal said he felt no sense of panic in the build-up to Sheffield Wednesday finally notching-up their first Championship win of the season.

After a poor display in the opening day at Preston, Wednesday have improved in each game and after home draws with QPR and Sunderland, they finally grabbed all three points with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Steven Fletcher scored the game's only goal and the victory was deserved, not least for the Owls excellent performance in the second half.

And while some may have felt the pressure had been building on Carvalhal after two points from three league games, the head coach was not feeling it.

"I was very calm even when we were not winning games," he said. "There's expectations and pressure here but I believe we will achieve our results.

"We had played well before this in our other games and hadn't won, so didn't need to change anything. I have always slept well. There was no panic.

"Results are important and this win makes us happy, but I always believed we were would achieve a victory playing the way we were. It was good to get a win against one of the strongest teams in the league and away from home in their stadium.

"Sometimes we don't play better than our opponents and didn't win. We have in our last games. Here we might not have been for periods but we are happy to win.

"We corrected some things at half-time. We pushed further forward and pressed them higher up the pitch. It was crucial to change."