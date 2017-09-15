Video: Bring it on! Sheffield Wednesday relishing challenge of big games as Cardiff City, Sheffield United and Leeds United loom

Sheffield Wednesday winger Ross Wallace says he and his team mates can’t wait to get stuck into the mouth-watering challenges that lie ahead in the coming weeks.

The Owls travel to old adversary Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City today and then there’s a small matter of a Steel City derby on the horizon followed by clashes with Birmingham City and a home date with Leeds United.

Collectively that set of fixtures represents a titanic task, even for in-form Wednesday, but Wallace, who opened his account for the season with the winner against Brentford on Tuesday, is relishing the opportunity to play a part in these huge upcoming matches.

“There are some tough games coming up but ones we are looking forward to,” he said.

“We want to mix it up, we can stand up, we have got players who can stand up.

“We can only concentrate on us, we have got good players with a lot of experience, a lot of games in the highest level, a lot of players played Premier League as well.

“We’ll just take it as it is, we are in good form and picking up points and over the next few weeks we are just going to go around picking up as many three points as we can.”

Wallace admits Wednesday are going to have to be prepared for a battle at the Cardiff City Stadium, with Warnock sure to put an emphasis on physicality and a direct approach.

There is also the added factor of the Bluebirds having lost their first match of the season on Tuesday night - a somewhat surprising 3-0 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale.

“(Warnock) doesn’t hide the fact that’s the way he likes to play,” added Wallace.

“He’ll get the ball forward quickly, get throw ins in, corners, set-pieces ...we are going to have to stand up to that.

“That’s just the way he plays and it’s effective. He’s done unbelievably well in every club he’s been at and he’s got Cardiff playing.

“I know they had a bad result the other night but they are a tough team to play against.”