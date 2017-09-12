Video: Brentford's Henrik Dalsgaard 'walking and talking' despite injury scare at Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford boss Dean Smith revealed that Henrik Dalsgaard was moving around in the dressing room at Hillsborough after an injury scare which saw the player stretchered off after receiving 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch.

The Denmark international full-back had been laid motionless on the touchline, with the match in injury time, as the medics rushed to his aid and Smith admitted he feared the worst.

Henrik Dalsgaard, here in an earlier challenge with Adam Reach, received 10 minutes of treatment near the end of the game

"Amazingly, he's up walking and talking in the dressing room," said the Brentford boss.

"It looked a scary one at one stage as he wasn't moving for a while and with the amount of people around him, it was very worrying. We are thankful he seems to be okay."

Sheffield Wednesday won the game 2-1 with Ross Wallace scoring the winner after Gary Hooper had cancelled out Nico Yennaris' early opener.