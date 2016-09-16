Video: Boss Carlos Carvalhal demands greater Sheffield Wednesday consistency

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Carlos Carvalhal has challenged his Sheffield Wednesday side to maintain their upward momentum when they travel to Birmingham City tomorrow.

Buoyed by back-to-back Hillsborough victories over Wigan Athletic and Bristol City, the Owls will head to St Andrew’s searching for their first win on the road this term.

Head coach Carvalhal, who will have to make one enforced change to his backline after the Football Association rejected the club’s appeal over Sam Hutchinson’s red card in midweek, said: “We have found a way to win and we will try to stay in the same way.

“But this competition is very hard and all the opponents are very strong. The teams at the bottom or in the middle can beat the teams in the top positions.

“Accidents can happen but we will try to be a consistent team all season.

“We had 56 games last season and I don’t remember anyone where I could sit down in the second half and think ‘it is done and I can relax because we have won the game’. In all the games we must fight to the last second and it is the same this season.”

Wednesday are still waiting to learn the full extent of Daniel Pudil’s thigh injury. The left-back, taken off in the first half against the Robins, has undergone a scan and will be checked on today as Carvalhal’s side prepare to take on the fifth-placed Blues.

Carvalhal said the Czech Republic international was feeling “much better” yesterday but still felt a “little pain”.

Should Pudil fail to shrug off the knock, Carvalhal will have to choose between Liam Palmer, Urby Emanuelson and club-record signing Adam Reach to fill the gap.

