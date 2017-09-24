Video: ‘Blame me, not the players,’ insists Carlos Carvalhal after Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Sheffield United

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal shouldered the blame after the Owls’ Steel City derby loss to Sheffield United.

Wednesday crashed to their first home defeat of the campaign, losing 4-2 against their city rivals today.

Carlos Carvalhal can't watch as the Owls lose at home to Sheffield United.

It was the first time in Carvalhal’s reign the Owls have conceded four goals at Hillsborough.

But the Portuguese chief refused to criticise his players despite their defensive horror-show.

He said: “The mistakes that we did, it is my responsibility. I want all the pressure on me, not on the players.

“I want my players to stay away from the pressure. We lose together and I take maximum responsibility.”

Carvalhal, who made one change to his starting line-up, recalling Ross Wallace to midfield at the expense of Daniel Pudil, was left frustrated by their sloppy defending.

He said: “It was a game with very high emotions and in this kind of environment if you start losing after two minutes it makes us more nervous.

“We were nervous because of their early goal and we did mistakes that we don’t usually do. The beginning of the game gave us instability.

‘At 2-2 I thought most of the people in the stadium and watching on television thought we would win but Sheffield United got the goal. It was very hard for us.

“We never usually make these mistakes.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter