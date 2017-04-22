VIDEO: 'Belief' carried Sheffield Wednesday to victory over Derby County

It wasn't the best display of the season but a short impressive spell after going behind to Derby County was enough to help Sheffield Wednesday move a step closer to the Championship play-offs.

Owls coach Lee Bullen, standing in for Carlos Carvalhal on post-match press duties, praised the character of the Owls after Darren Bent had headed Derby into a surprise lead just after half time.

Lee Bullen and owls midfielder Barry Bannan

There was a momentary period of panic in the home team but once they got to grips with the game again, Steven Fletcher's header to equalise helping considerably, there only looked to be one winner.

And Gary Hooper's goal, which capped off another excellent display from the striker, proved to be the difference as Wednesday moved up to fourth, just a point behind third-placed Reading.

Bullen said the players were told at the break to step it up after first half in which Derby had defended well and kept Wednesday's chances to a premium. It didn;t really go according to plan, initially.

"I thought first half we were pretty much in control of it," said Bullen. "I felt they were dangerous on the counter attack but (the match) wasn't something to write home about. I thought we played steady football. The message at half time was to switch it up a couple of gears.

"The first few minutes you go behind and that changes things, it changes the feeling around the stadium

"But as a unit, as a group, as they have done all season, the lads took it on the chin, rolled their sleeves up and showed a lot of quality for a period to get the goals, a lot of belief and that has held us in good stead over the season."