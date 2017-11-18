Video: 'Bannan was looking for it' - Bristol City boss Lee Johnson on Sheffield Wednesday's penalty appeal

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson admitted he was never concerned that a penalty might have been given against his side when Sheffield Wednesday's Barry Bannan went down in the box late in the 0-0 draw at Hillsborough.

The Owls ground rose in unison to claim for a spot kick as Bannan skipped his way into a position to shoot before going down under a challenge from City defender Hordur Magnusson.

Barry Bannan goes down in the box but no penalty was given

Referee Tony Harrington didn't see it that way and Wednesday were left counting the cost of another high-profile decision apparently going against them.

On first view it appeared as though there was plenty of cause for complaint but Johnson never felt that way.

Normallt the heartrate rises in scenarios like that. I had quite a good view of it. I didn't feel it was a penalty at the time, I haven;t seen the replay but I just thought that Bannan was probably looking for it four or five steps too early. He's a bright player, obviously a little one two was the only time we got done.

"Obviously I'm biased but genuinely at the time I didn't feel like the ref was going to give it."

