Video: Back-to-back Sheffield Wednesday wins 'a relief'

Ross Wallace says he feels relieved that Sheffield Wednesday have managed to notch-up two wins in a row as he recognises the often sluggish start the Owls have to Championship campaigns.

Wednesday followed up a fine 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest last Saturday with a hard-fought success against Brentford, on Tuesday night.

Ross Wallace celebrates his winning goal against Brentford on Tuesday night

With both games having been at Hillsborough, the Owls hit the road again tomorrow, seeking a second away league win of the season with high-flying Cardiff City the latest challenge.

Carlos Carvalhal's side are now unbeaten in the Championship since an opening day defeat to Preston - who inflicted on Cardiff their first loss of the campaign in midweek - and their record so far of three wins, three draws and a single defeat represents their best kick-off to a season since the Portuguese took over, two years ago.

"It's a bit of a relief at this time of the season to get back-to-back wins, because usually we have a bit of stuttering start but in the past few weeks we've picked up a good few points which is good," said Wallace, who scored the winner against Brentford on Tuesday.

"There were a few draws in there. Performances could have been better in the first few games, I think the past few games we have started to pick it up, apart from maybe the first half of the last match (against Brentford) where we looked a bit leggy. We changed the formation a bit in the last game and managed to get on the front but apart from that, we're confident.

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate after scoring during their 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend

"We've another tough game coming up on Saturday and we're looking forward to it.

"We just have to look at the this season. We're sixth now, it's very early. If you had a slow start you'd say it was very early, but it is good to be up there."

Wallace also believes that Wednesday can take a great deal of confidence from their win over Brentford on Tuesday night.

The Owls were poor in the first half but managed to stay in the game thanks to Gary Hooper's equaliser just before the break.

Wallace went on to score what would be the winner in a game in which he felt the side suffered after a tough encounter with Forest a few days earlier.

He said: "Getting that win, we put so much into Saturday. You could tell before the match we were determined to get the three points in that, against Forest. That took a bit out of us. Fair play to Brentford, they are a good side, they played Villa off the park as well. They will take points off teams.

"There are going to be times when we are going to be under pressure. It's just about staying in games. If we stay in games, we can score goals, it's just about making sure games don't get away from us."