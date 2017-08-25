VIDEO: Aston Villa-bound Robert Snodgrass was ‘never’ a summer transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has denied reports that Sheffield Wednesday tried to sign Scotland international Robert Snodgrass this summer.

It is no secret the Owls want to bolster their midfield options before the transfer window closes next week and Snodgrass has been linked with a move to Hillsborough.

But the 29-year-old West Ham player looks poised to join the Owls’ rivals Aston Villa on a season long-loan deal today.

When asked if Snodgrass was a player who had been on Wednesday’s radar at his news conference today, Carvalhal said: “Snodgrass was never in our plans.

“Some players have come in the press in the last two years, some big targets which makes people think we are swimming in gold.

“This kind of talk makes people think we are spending millions and millions but it is not the reality.

“We are in a different situation. We are under the Financial Fair Play. We are trying to do things in a correct way.

“We have done very good business in the last two years. We are trying to put expectations in the correct place and if everybody goes together we can achieve something.”

Carvalhal said he has not yet been contacted by the Football Assocation following his heated clash with Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson in the Owls’ Carabao Cup loss at Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Carvalhal and Parkinson were both send to the stands after reacting angrily to a late tackle by Barry Bannan on Filipe Morais.

It is understood the FA are still reviewing the referee’s report and footage, meaning Carvalhal will be able to take his place in Wednesday’s technical area when they travel to Burton Albion tomorrow.

