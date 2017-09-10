Video: 'A thrilling attacking performance' but 'biggest plus of all is return of Kieran Lee' for Sheffield Wednesday in win over Nottingham Forest

It was an afternoon where Sheffield Wednesday really showed what they are capable of, with a high-tempo start threatening to blow away Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough.

After dominating the opening stages the Owls went in front through Gary Hooper only for Ben Osborn to pull Forest back into it against the run of play.

Kieran Lee celebrates his goal with Barry Bannan

However, goals from Steven Fletcher and Kieran Lee secured a much deserved three-point haul for Wednesday and it was Lee's display which drew the attention of The Star's Sheffield Wednesday writer Dom Howson after the Owls' 3-1 win.

"The biggest positive of all has to be the return of Kieran Lee," he said. "In the second half he came up with an assist and a goal, it was a typical Kieran Lee goal where he's made a late run into the box and kept his composure brilliantly. Having him back is such a boost for Wednesday, his energy, the driving runs that he gives them in midfield is a huge asset and weapon in their armoury."