VIDEO: A good time to lose - Carlos Carvalhal says defeat to Rangers will keep Sheffield Wednesday grounded

Boss Carlos Carvalhal believes the Owls’ 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Rangers could be a blessing in disguise just days before the start of the new Championship season.

Josh Windass and Kenny Miller registered either side of half-time as Wednesday suffered their first loss in seven warm-up matches.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal (right) during the pre-season match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Carvalhal, whose team face Preston North End in their league opener on Saturday, is urging his team to learn from the errors they made in front of a bumper crowd at Hillsborough yesterday.

“Sometimes, especially friendly games, it is good to lose,” he told The Star. “I don’t like to lose games. Nobody likes to lose but sometimes you learn big lessons. You can put everybody’s feet on the floor and you look at things with more concentration and focus. If you win all your games, you can lose your concentration. Let’s see if I’m correct or not on Saturday.”

Sam Hutchinson (illness) and Liam Palmer (achilles) were absent from the matchday squad while midfielder Kieran Lee is pencilled in to play in a behind-closed-doors match with Lincoln on Monday.

“Sometimes in preparation the enemy of the coaches is the victories,” insisted Carvalhal, who described their first half performance as ‘milky’. “When you are winning all the games, the players can think that everything is correct. When you lose, it puts everyone on red alert.

“It is good these things happen in pre-season and not in the Championship.”