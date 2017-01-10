Search

Tuesday's transfer news, rumours and gossip: Manchester City in for Barnsley star; Tottenham Hotspur's South Yorkshire pair a target for Manchester United and new deal for Sheffield Wednesday forward

Transfer news, rumours and gossip

Transfer news, rumours and gossip

0
Have your say

A look at the latest news and gossip around the world of football during the January transfer window.

Component:1.8326779.1484056807, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page