'Three big decisions went against us,' says David Wagner as Sheffield Wednesday beat Huddersfield Town 2-0

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner bemoaned what he felt were three decisions that cost his team as Sheffield Wednesday won 2-0 at Hillsborough.

Ross Wallace's superb strike put Wednesday in front and Fernando Forestieri completed the win with a close range strike in injury time.

Huddersfield went down to ten men when Jack Payne was sent off for a late lunge on Sam Hutchinson and that was one of three calls from the referee which Wagner said played their part in the Owls' victory.

He said: "Three big decisions went against us; Nahki Wells was fouled in the build-up to the first goal, the red card was harsh and Forestieri might have been offside for the second goal."

Video replays of all three incidents suggest that Wagner was wrong on at least two of them.

Payne was late and high on Hutchinson and should have had little complaint about the red card while for Forestieri's goal, there were two defenders goal-side of the Owls forward when he put it in.

Wagner's point about a foul in the build-up to Wallace's goal had some merit but there is an argument that both players - Hutchinson was the Wednesday player - were grappling to gain possession.

On the match, Wagner said: "I think it was a good game from two good sides, quite an even game. We were more dangerous in the first half but we were not clinical enough today. You have to use your opportunities."

He added: "I think we shouldn't forget where we are today, against one of the best teams in the division. The first half was very good but the second half was only okay. After the red card, the game changed."

On the dismissal, Wagner said: "I have spoken to Jack Payne. To be fair, I know him and he's one of the nicest players on the planet.

"He doesn't have the genes to want to stamp on someone. Unfortunately he came too late. It was a yellow, not a red."