This is what happened the only other time a Sheffield derby took place on 24th September

When Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United walk onto the pitch at Hillsborough on Sunday it will be exactly 51 years to the day since the clubs shared four goals at the ground.

On Saturday September 24 1966 the Owls and Blades went head to head in front of 43,557 fans at Hillsborough in the old Division 1.

The Green 'Un report of the match

Among those in attendance at the derby was World Cup winning England manager Sir Alf Ramsey.

Wednesday went into the game as favourites having made a much stronger start to the season than their rivals from across the city.

The Owls were 9th in the table having clocked up 13 points from their first eight matches.

United on the other hand languished third from bottom of the table with just seven points from their first eight games.

Despite going into the match as underdogs the Blades took the lead after just seven minutes when Alan Woodward fired in from an acute angle.

And the home fans were silenced just 12 minutes later when Mick Jones doubled United's lead.

Five minutes before the break Graham Pugh pulled one back for Wednesday when he got on the end of a John Fantham free kick to divert the ball into the back of the net.

The Owls nearly went into half time on level terms but Jim McCalliog was denied by a superb save from Blades' keeper Alan Hodgkinson.

But McCalliog wasn't to be denied in the second half. In the 67th minute the midfielder stabbed home from close range to make the score 2-2.

And that was the final score in a match Green 'Un reporter Peter Howard described as a 'titanic struggle'.

The Blades won the return fixture at Bramall Lane the following February by one goal to nil.

United finished the season in 10th place in the league - one place and one point above Wednesday.