The smiles are back! SIX talking points from Sheffield Wednesday's brilliant 3-0 win over Leeds United

There's nothing like beating Leeds to lift the gloom.

Here are six talking points from Sunday's superb 3-0 win for the Owls...

Carlos Carvalhal congratulates two-goal Gary Hooper

THAT'S WHAT THEY'RE CAPABLE OF

I'll hold my hands up and admit it... I didn't see that coming. After a miserable week Wednesday put the smiles back on Owls faces with a performance that was more depicting of what we all know they are capable of. I had been hugely critical of the team in the previous seven days but the main reason for that was out of sheer frustration because every so often displays like Sunday's pop up and you wonder why they can't come about more regularly. The quick passing and intelligent movement was a joy to watch at times. It was pacey, energetic, purposeful and perhaps more importantly, hugely entertaining. We know it can't be like that every week, but maybe a couple of times a month, even?

LEEDS WERE A GREAT HELP

You can't take anything away from Wednesday but it would be silly to suggest that they didn't benefit from Leeds' failure to make a breakthrough off the back of their early dominance. In the opening 15 minutes the Owls were being run ragged, with Samuel Saiz at the heart of everything - his performance in the early part of the game was reminiscent of how David Brooks cantered through for United. Thankfully, despite the Spaniard's industry, the visitors were poor in front of goal, missing a couple of pretty easy chances. Had they got one early on it would almost certainly have been a different game as you wonder whether a Wednesday team previously low on confidence would have coped with the set back and an almost certain negative reaction from the stands. As it turned out, Wednesday did what other teams have often done to them - capitalised on a failure to take chances and Gary Hooper's opener lifted the team and the crowd and gave them the boost they needed to kick on.

Sheffield Wednesday players celebrate Kieran Lee's goal

HOOPER'S JUST SUPER

We've waxed lyrical this season on how Hooper has managed to evolve into a 'number 10' when previously he was known as an out-and-out goalscorer, particularly during his time at Celtic and Scunthorpe. There was a acceptance that because he would now drop deeper and link the play with the midfield, allowing other's the space in the box that getting the bulk of the goals wouldn't be his major role. Now, hes' doing both and because of that, with seven goals in his last seven games coupled with his ability to provide chances for others he must surely be regarded as the best all-round forward in the Championship right now. Name me a better one...I'm waiting.

CANNY CARVALHAL

The Owls head coach has been under immense pressure this week and I for one felt that defeat in this game could spell the end for him. The chairman might not have been of a mind to do that but there was rising discontent coming from the supporters and Dejphon Chansiri may well have had his hand forced in that respect. This excellent win relieves the pressure and you have to give Carvalhal credit for the way in which he handled the entire thing. His (in)famous £20 note rant before the Birmingham game had the desired effect in taking the heat of the players, even if it did make him look like a dad struggling to come to terms with a messy divorce. Then he turned it around to his advantage in the build-up by making a joke about it with his players and helping them to relax. Being a coach isn't all about tactics and formations - it's knowing how to handle players. This week he showed them loyalty - not least in picking the same team, bar Joe Wildsmith, that performed so badly against Sheffield United - and rebuilding their confidence.

Barry Bannan celebrates with Gary Hooper

NOW TO BUILD ON IT

When asked how he was going to ensure that this type of performance becomes the norm, Carvalhal was unequivocal in his response. To some, the international break may not seem timely as in some respects you'd like to see the team build on this great win. However, by the time they play against Bolton in a couple of weeks Carvalhal could have fit Sam Hutchinson and Glenn Loovens, possibly Almen Abdi. The squad is strengthening again and they'll remain buoyed by this victory. You'd think they will all be busting to get out there.

A WORD ON WILDSMITH

It's not been an easy time to come into a team for a goalkeeper not exactly brimful of experience but Joe Wildsmith fronted up and produced a couple of great performances this week in the absence of Keiren Westwood. He didn't have a great deal to do on Sunday but his handling was excellent, he was composed, his distribution also impressive and at no stage were there any worries that he couldn't handle the occasion.

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal