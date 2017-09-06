The day a ref’s treatment of a Sheffield Wednesday star sparked a riot

Terry Curran was inadvertently caught up in a serious crowd disturbance on this day 37 years ago.

He had been playing for Sheffield Wednesday at Boundary Park when he was involved in an incident with Oldham’s Simon Stainrod.

Staindrod, said Owls fans, had feigned injury to get the Wednesday favourite sent off - and they went ballistic.

The match was delayed for around 20 minutes as police and stewards tried to restore order amongst the incensed away followers. The FA punished Wednesday by closing standing areas at Hillsborough for four matches and placing restrictions on away travel.