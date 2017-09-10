That's more like it! SIX talking points from Sheffield Wednesday 3 Nottingham Forest 1

Sheffield Wednesday turned on the style to see off Nottingham Forest with an emphatic 3-1 victory at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Here are six talking points from the game...

Joost van Aken made an impressive first appearance in a Sheffield Wednesday shirt

THAT'S WHAT WE WANT TO SEE

I have been critical over the past few weeks over some of Wednesday's performances, but Saturday's display underlined the reason why... because this is what I know they are capable of. The Owls started brilliantly and put Forest under immense pressure from the very first whistle and though they didn't immediately get the goal they deserved, it drew a positive response from the supporters who, to a man/woman, were willing them on. No moans or groans but a huge backing from the stands. Even after allowing Forest back into the game, the grumbling never returned and the fans were rewarded with an excellent second half performance that brought about another two well-earned goals. Positivity breeds positivity so let's see more of that, please.

JOOST THE MAN

Before I go any further, I promise I won't use that again. However, the point stands - Joost van Aken, on the basis of this debut display, at least, looks to be a great signing for Wednesday. Of course, it's very early days and 'one swallow' and all that but the Dutchman was excellent on his Owls bow. The 23 year-old looked composed, his passing was superb, he brought the ball out brilliantly the back and although Forest didn't put too many crosses into the box, he seemed to be decent in the air. As Carlos Carvalhal admitted, he still has a lot to learn, as evident in the way he got sucked in in the build-up to the visitors' goal, but overall, it was an excellent first showing.

Kieran Lee made a remarkable return to the Wednesday line-up after injury

SPECIAL K'S RETURN

We shouldn't really have been surprised, given what we've seen in the past but Kieran Lee is less a man, more a finely-tuned machine. He hasn't played since the last campaign finished, hasn't had a pre-season and just recovered from injury, yet he turned in a display of energetic brilliance which reaped a goal and an assist. It's probably no coincidence that his comeback came along with Wednesday's best performance of the season as with him in the team, the Owls are a completely different prospect.

JACK'S ALRIGHT

While Gary Hooper and Barry Bannan have been getting most of the plaudits as Wednesday's stand-out performers so far this season, one man has been quietly going about his business and doing it very well. On Saturday Jack Hunt stepped up a gear and turned in an immense performance that was arguably one of his best since coming to the club. He was up and down the line all day, he won headers, won tackles, took players on, put crosses into the box. All round, Hunt was fantastic and though we at The Star had Kieran Lee as our man-of-the-match, it was hard to argue with Sky's plumping for Hunt.

Jack Hunt was superb against Forest

CARVALHAL'S BEST XI?

There's an argument for George Boyd over Ross Wallace and with this being van Aken's first match it's difficult to judge too much, but Saturday's line-up was probably as close to Wednesday's best as we've seen so far. You would probably switch David Jones for Sam Hutchinson when he's fit but we don't know when that'll be nor how long it will last. Consistency in team selection brings its own rewards so hopefully this, or as close to it as possible, is an XI that will feature prominently over the coming months.

THE FORESTIERI THEORY

There's a theory in American sports, or a myth depending on your view, called the Ewing Theory, based on the belief that basketball legend Patrick Ewing's teams actually played better when their star man wasn't available. I don't accept that Fernando Forestieri is Wednesday's best player but many do, so we'll go with it. The forward, it was revealed this past week is being forced to have surgery and as a result will be out for three months. Where this theory falls down in respect to Wednesday is that no one has really written the Owls off because of this blow, however there is something to be said for his absence causing a change for the better. Other players will step up and become the key components, or more likely the team will work closer as a unit without having a very obvious focal point. Forestieri's injury also takes away the issue of where to play him, meaning Carvalhal will not be trying to shoehorn his maverick forward into the team. There will be times, I'm sure that Forestieri's ingenuity will be missed as Wednesday toil somewhere, but if Saturday is anything to go by, his unavailability is not a devastating blow

Ross Wallace rides a challenge