Talented Sheffield Wednesday youngster signs new contract

Sheffield Wednesday have moved to tie down one of their most promising young players.

Central defender Connor O'Grady has agreed an extension to his current contract which will now keep him at the Owls until next summer.

The Republic of Ireland under 21 starlet made his senior debut last year in the EFL Cup first round defeat to Cambridge United but was one of the few Wednesday players to come out with any credit that night.

O'Grady played a pivotal role in what was a hugely successful season for the Owls' Development side, who won the PDL2 North title and the play-offs.

O'Grady told Wednesday's official website: “Last year was a different year for me moving up to the 23s and I think I’ve done reasonably well. I’m delighted to have signed another contract here.

“To win the league and win the play-offs was brilliant for us, we have a good group of lads, we pulled together and had a fantastic season. It felt brilliant to lift the trophy, when you grow up as a footballer that’s what you want to do - win trophies and now you get that hunger to win more."