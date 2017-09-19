Steel yourselves - Owls and Blades gear up for next nail-biting clash

It’s the tightest big-city derby in the world.

Wednesday v United – or United v Wednesday depending on your preference - has been a fixture to stir the Sheffield soul since December 1890.

For 127 years the pair have been scrapping for football supremacy of the Steel city.

Neither has been able to get the upper hand. Each team has won 48 times since that first clash at Olive Grove (Wednesday won 2-1) with 44 drawn games.

No other big-city rivals in world football are as evenly matched. Only the Milan derby is close with Inter winning 77 and AC 75. No wonder Sheffield gets in a state about it.

Since the turn of the 21st century they have won five games each and drawn six. It’s not the oldest football rivalry in the world - or even in Sheffield football. Sheffield FC v Hallam FC is the world’s oldest football fixture going back to Boxing day 1860.

But, with respect, Wednesday against United is where it gets serious. Neighbours and families will be divided again as the two line up on Sunday lunch-time for the first time since February 2012 when Wednesday won 1-0 at Hillsborough.

The biggest scores in living memory are Wednesday’s 4-0 win on Boxing Day 1979 and United’s 7-3 victory at Bramall Lane in 1951. Another of those is highly unlikely. it’s going to be tight, like it always is. Prediction? 2-2.

One Wednesdayite who’s seen a few derby fixtures in his time is the Ian who called Danny Baker’s BBC Radio 5 show on Saturday morning.

The talk-show host asked for remarkable letters listeners have sent or received and Sheffielder Ian - no surname but initials I.S. - called with a belter.

Ian’s dad used to make him watch old videos of the 1960 European Cup final when Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 7-3 with players like Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano.

Ian’s dad wrote to Di Stefano when the retired star fell ill, addressing the letter to Real Madrid. Three weeks later he received a hand-written reply and a signed photograph of the great man thanking him, in Spanish, for his concern.

Top stuff and a great tale for Ian who brought his experience into perspective with: “My dad gave me a football education watching Real Madrid but unfortunately I’ve had a lifetime of watching Sheffield Wednesday.”

School of hard knocks, nothing like it.