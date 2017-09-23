Steel City Derby: Steven Fletcher banks on Sheffield Wednesday’s big-game mentality to be decisive against Sheffield United

Centre forward Steven Fletcher is confident the Owls’ experience will shine through when they face Sheffield United at a sold-out Hillsborough.

A number of Wednesday stars have experienced big derby matches in their careers. Fletcher and Keiren Westwood have sampled the Tyne-Wear, Gary Hooper and Ross Wallace have featured in the Old Firm and Barry Bannan has played in the Second City derby.

“There is a lot of experience in this team,” Fletcher told The Star. “It is a big occasion for the city and the two clubs.

“That experience can help because the lads know how to handle the atmosphere and the occasion. There are a few young lads in the team as well but the older heads will keep us all grounded.”

Scotland international Fletcher is urging his Owls teammates to keep their cool against United, who are three places higher and two points better off than Carlos Carvalhal’s men in the table.

He said: “I have played in a few derbies over the years. Wolves had a few derbies, while there was Edinburgh, Sunderland and Burnley against Blackburn.

“Most derbies are similar. I won’t say as bad as each other but fierce. The one that surprised me was Burnley, that was quite tense stuff with the fans.

“Keeping your head is key in derbies, don’t let the emotions get the better of you. Do what you have been doing all season and stay level-headed.”

Fletcher has scored in derbies, finding the back of the net on two separate occasions for Sunderland in their clashes with Newcastle United.

“Scoring in a derby is a great feeling,” he said. “I still get Sunderland fans come up to me now whenever I am in the north east and mention them.

“They don’t mention any other goals I got, just the derbies. That says a lot. It gives me a nice feeling.”

As Wednesday put the finishing touches to their preparations for tomorrow’s showdown, Fletcher says he doesn’t care who scores as long as the Owls pick up maximum points.

“We just want the win; it doesn’t matter who scores,” he added.

