Steel City Derby: Sheffield Wednesday urged to reward loyal fans

Boss Carlos Carvalhal is determined to give Wednesdayites something to shout about against Sheffield United this weekend.

More than 33,000 supporters have snapped up tickets for the Steel City derby, with the Owls targeting a third straight Hillsborough win.

Owls fans at Hillsborough

Carvalhal said: “We are here to try and make our fans happy. Our fans deserve the maximum from us.

“When you are at Sheffield Wednesday with the fans that we have, we have an obligation to fight for the three points against all the opponents.

“What I can promise is that my players will give the maximum to try and win.”

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

The Owls head into the derby in high spirits, having picked up 11 points from their last five Championship matches.

“Our fans, in the good and bad moments, have pushed the team in the past and I expect them to do the same on Sunday,” said Carvalhal. “We have special fans who are different to the norm.”

Local bragging rights will be at stake on Sunday but Carvalhal is adamant there is no extra pressure on Wednesday, who have spent considerably more in the transfer market than their neighbours.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“There are no favourites in derbies,” said Carvalhal. “All the time the games are balanced.”

Emotions are likely to be running high at S6 but Carvalhal hopes it will be a peaceful day.

The Owls head coach said: “I understand the emotional environment.What I wish is everything is done in peace, no fights, no problems.

“At the end one team will be happy, the other not happy, but I hope everyone goes home calm and understands it’s a game, not a war.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter