Steel City derby: Sheffield Wednesday have their eyes on the prize

Wednesday defender Tom Lees is relishing the prospect of playing in his first Steel City derby.

All eyes will be on Hillsborough Sunday lunchtime for the Owls’ televised visit of Sheffield United.

With Glenn Loovens having not played since mid-August due to a hip injury, Lees is expected to wear the captain’s armband in Wednesday’s first meeting with United since February 2012.

Lees told The Star: “I’m looking forward to it. It (the derby) is all people have been talking about ever since the end of last season.

“It is one of those games where the league table is forgotten about for 90 minutes.”

It promises to be a memorable occasion but Lees says it is vital the Owls focus on the job in hand as they look to extend their unbeaten Championship run to eight matches.

“I don’t think we can get caught up in it too much because we have the important end goal,” he said. “It will be an important three points for us to add to our total and what we want to achieve.

“I know it will be big game and it is win at all costs but we have to look at it as hopefully contributing to the bigger goal.”

The 26-year-old is likely to line-up alongside Joost van Aken again at the heart of Wednesday’s defence this weekend. It is still early days with their partnership but the signs are that they can bring the best out of each other.

Lees, who has made 138 starts and scored four goals since joining the Owls from Leeds United in July 2014, stated September would be a “big month” after a third successive slow start.

Two victories and a creditable draw at high-flying Cardiff City later eased the pressure on boss Carlos Carvalhal and kick-started their season.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has invested heavily in strengthening the first-team squad and the Thai businessman expects Wednesday to be challenging for an automatic promotion spot after falling short in the play-offs in each of the last two campaigns.

Lees said: “I think we have to get promoted this season, whichever way we do that. Ideally top two but if you said to me we could get promoted via the play-offs we would take it. We have seen in the last two years the play-offs is a bit of a lottery.

“The team which we have got, the squad here, that is our only target. That’s what we will be judged on.

“We are seen as a big name now, so everyone raises their game to come and play us.”

If the Owls are to make it third time lucky, the team must shore things up at the back. Carvalhal’s men have recorded just one clean sheet so far this season.

“We are winning points and that is the most important thing,” stressed Carvalhal, who was a defender in his playing days. We are playing a very good level of football.

“We conceded from a throw in at Burton and a free kick at Cardiff. These are things that you can prepare for but sometimes are out of your control.

“I prefer to play well and win but one day maybe we don’t play so well and will win in the last minute.

“Hopefully that will happen.”

