Steel City Derby: Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri primed for ‘special occasion’

Dejphon Chansiri hopes Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United put on a “spectacle” in the 128th Steel City derby.

Local pride will be at stake when the Owls take on the Blades in front of 33,000 plus fans at Hillsborough this Sunday.

Copy of the Sheffield Wednesday matchday programme for their clash with Sheffield United

It will be Wednesday owner Chansiri’s first experience of the derby and he is predicting the televised encounter will be a “special occasion”.

In an extract from his United programme notes, Chansiri says: “This promises to be a special occasion for Sheffield and for the Championship, the first derby match since 2012 and a game that everyone is so looking forward to, myself included.

“I am told that your (the fans) normal passion, which never ceases to amaze me, goes to another level for this fixture and given some of the atmospheres I have seen so far involving Sheffield Wednesday, I am certain this will be something well worth waiting for.

“I am equally sure that all supporters of both Wednesday and United will make the football family proud of Sheffield.

“Obviously, there can only be one winner on the pitch and I hope for that to be us. Off the pitch, the eyes of the nation are upon us today and I hope for a spectacle that showcases to the world the passion of this great football city that can rival any other.”

To read Chansiri’s column in full, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s bumper United programme.

The Owls, who celebrated their 150th anniversary earlier this month, claim they have produced the biggest matchday programme by a football club for this weekend’s much-anticipated showdown. There are 150 pages in the Owls v Blades edition of ‘Wednesday’, which also features an interview with former Owls skipper Mick Pickering and a number of fact-filled contributions and articles by the club’s historians.

Free inside the one-off souvenir will also be Wednesday’s first ever programme in its entirety, which was produced on 1868 when the reserve side hosted Gainsborough Trinity at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday’s director of communications Trevor Braithwait said: “Producing a 150-page programme was a monumental task but a challenge to which the whole team rose – both at the club and ProgrammeMaster.

“Our historians have provided an incredible amount of premium content and we are proud to say this edition will be the biggest programme the football world has ever seen.

“We pride ourselves of offering supporters the very best in terms of our matchday programme production but this goes to another level…this is a book and a fantastic keepsake of the club’s iconic 150th year.

“Our fans always embrace the commemorative issues we have produced in recent years and I can assure everyone, from collectors to regulars and occasional buyers alike – this programme is quite simply not to be missed.”

The commemorative programme is priced at £5 and will be sold around the ground and in the Owls Megastore.

