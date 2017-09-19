Steel City Derby: Go make yourself a legend, Sheffield Wednesday hero tells Owls squad

For his contribution to the Steel City Derby, for Sheffield Wednesday fans Marcus Tudgay is a bona-fide Owls hero.

And as far as the man himself is concerned, only his marriage and the birth of his children can top scoring for the Owls against their old rivals.

Tudgay scored in three Steel City Derbies but the most famous of them all came in February 2009 at the Lane where the forward let fly with a stunning strike which flew into the top corner and sent Owls fans into ecstatic glee.

Wednesday won 2-1, part of a double success that season and for Tudgay, who made over 200 appearances for the Owls, the memories are vivid and bring with them a smile.

Now he is hoping someone who currently pulls on the blue shirt can make themselves a hero and go down in derby folklore amongst fans for whom he clearly still has a great deal of affection for.

“They can make you a legend if you do well in (derby games),” he said. “I’ve been back to Sheffield many times since and even now, people will stop me in Meadowhall to talk about my goal at Bramall Lane. It shows how much the fans love their club and their city and you have got to look how great that is for them.

Marcus Tudgay celebrates scoring the winner for the Owls at Bramall lane

“They work hard all week and their release is to come and watch the derby and want to go home happy.”

Tudgay added: “I’ve said to people before, minus the birth of my children and being married to my wife, the goal is up there with my best moments,” he admitted.

“My football blossomed at Wednesday and I feel I went on to become a good player, I learnt my trade and to get goals like I did in those big games, it puts you on the map.

“It sits really high in my memories, I will treasure it forever. My boys are getting older and I like to get those clips out to show them and share those moments.

Sheffield Wednesday's Marcus Tudgay (right) celebrates with Michael Gray after scoring Sheffield Wednesday's second goal

“The city is currently overcome with derby fever as fans from both sides of the footballing divide look forward to the first meeting between the sides in five years.

For the majority of both squads, this will be the first experience of a Sheffield showdown and Tudgay knows how they will be feeling in the run-up to Sunday’s match.

“I always remember when I was at the club, prior to the derby the talk would begin a good two weeks before and you could feel the tension around the city,” he said. “It’s great to hear the passion ahead of the game. I found that a few weeks before, you would get people asking you questions and wanting to look to the derby but I always took one game at a time and I imagine that’s what the players have been like.

“You relish it and you want to be a part of it. You feel the magnitude of the game and just have to go out there and give it everything. I remember the games like they were yesterday. Walking out at Hillsborough, I always felt the fans were tremendous there.

Sheffield Wednesday's Marcus Tudgay celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Coca Cola Championship match at the Bramall Lane

“You knew what you would get from them, a loyal set of fans who wanted to sing their hearts out for you and it only pushed you on to send them home happy. You have 11 players out there, chasing every ball, giving everything and to get the three points is massive.”

Coca Cola Championship Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday The Owls Marcus Tudgay scores the Match Winner for the Owls.

GOAL....Marcus Tudgay celebratse the winner infront of the Wednesday fans