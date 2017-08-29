Sheffield Wednesday youngster makes loan move

Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Thorniley has moved to Accrington Stanley on loan.

The Owls defender joins the League Two side until January and goes straight into the squad for Accrington's match against Morecambe this weekend.

The 20 year-old moved to Wednesday from Everton last summer and played a big role in the Owls' Development squad's success last season.

“I’m really pleased to be here,” Thorniley told the club's website. “I’ve been looking to get out on loan for about a year now, to get the chance to come and play for a club like Accrington in League Two is a great opportunity for me.

“I’m here to help the team in whatever way that I can, I want to be strong at the back, keep clean sheets and try to keep us at the top end of the table.”

Thorniley's team mate Sean Clare had a productive spell at Accrington last season before the loan move was cut short by injury.