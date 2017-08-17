Sheffield Wednesday: Young Owls winger joins League Two side on loan

Owls youngster Jack Stobbs has today joined League Two side Port Vale on a season long-loan deal.

The winger, who captained Wednesday’s Under-23s to the Professional Development League 2 North Title and the National Championship last season, could make his Valiants debut against Chesterfield this weekend.

The 20-year-old, who has featured twice at senior level for the Owls as a substitute, said he is “excited to get going” at Vale Park.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

He said: “It (the Vale interest) came about at the end of last season. It has taken a while to get going, but my agent rang me yesterday and said it was finally all going through so I could come in this morning and train.

“I have been at Sheffield since I was six years old, so I have only ever known one place! It is nice to come somewhere else and see what it is like.

“Sheffield Wednesday is a great place to be, a massive club as well. The coaches are good with me, and always have been.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“I had a few setbacks with a couple of bad injuries a couple of years ago when I was breaking into the first team at Sheffield.

“Then I have just been playing under-23s since, so my next step now is to go out on loan and play-first team football so I am excited to get going.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter