Sheffield Wednesday: Why under pressure Carlos Carvalhal won’t walk away from Owls

His position is under renewed scrutiny after back-to-back Championship defeats.

But despite a wretched week, Carlos Carvalhal has pledged not to walk away from his role as head coach of Sheffield Wednesday.

The pressure is mounting on Carvalhal, with the Owls languishing in mid-table after losses to Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

Fan unrest reached a crescendo at St Andrew’s in midweek as the 2,400 plus travelling fans booed the team off.

But Carvalhal insists he is not a quitter and has warned disenchanted supporters he intends to fight on.

He told The Star: “Why would I walk away when I have a team who play like they did in the last game against Birmingham? The players fought hard and believe in what we are doing. We played well and that’s what matters to me.

“I’m very resilient and I trust a lot in my players, my fans and the chairman.”

At his press call today, Carvalhal defiantly defended his managerial record following recent criticism. The genial Portuguese chief has led the Owls to successive play-off finishes in his two full seasons in charge but the team are currently five points adrift of the top-six.

Despite their stuttering start to the campaign, Carvalhal insists he still has the backing of chairman Dejphon Chansiri. He can’t wait for Sunday’s Hillsborough showdown with third-placed Leeds United.

“I think it is positive this game comes now,” he said. “It is an opportunity to play and fight a lot against a team who are doing very well.

“They are in the top positions and have started really well. I feel hurt like the fans but I am completely ready for this moment. I am strong. I feel very, very strong with my team.”

