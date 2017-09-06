Sheffield Wednesday: Why the Owls had to think outside the box with their recruitment drive

The 2017 summer transfer window, at times, drove Wednesday Carlos Carvalhal to distraction.

But the Portuguese chief was delighted with the new faces the Owls captured.

Defenders Frederico Venancio and Joost van Aken, midfielders Jacob Butterfield and George Boyd and Jordan Rhodes have joined Carvalhal’s revolution.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“It is easy to choose your targets and bring in exactly the players you want when you have 40 million to spend,” Carvalhal told The Star.

“But it is not easy when you don’t have money. You must be creative and try to find solutions.

“We have not spent any money on Venancio, Butterfield or Boyd.

“We have done very good deal also to bring a boy in like van Aken for the future. We are happy with the deals we achieved because we feel we have improved the team and covered the positions we needed to.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here

The vultures started to circle at the back end of the window around Wednesday’s prized assets, with rival Championship clubs understood to have inquired about the availability of Barry Bannan and Fernando Forestieri.

But the Owls, who entertain Nottingham Forest on Saturday, kept their squad intact.

Carvalhal said: “It is not easy for clubs at the beginning of the season. We must deal a lot with the sharks who want good fish!

“There are a lot of people around football who disturb the teams but I believe now the transfer window is closed everyone is focused and together.”

Follow Dom Howson on twitter