Sheffield Wednesday: Why Owls star won’t rest on his laurels

Centre-back Tom Lees has warned his Owls teammates to stay grounded, despite the club’s fine start to their October programme.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side claimed a morale-boosting victory last weekend, brushing aside Leeds United 3-0 at Hillsborough.

It was Wednesday’s first win in four outings and moved Carvalhal’s team to within four points of the Championship play-off positions.

Stand-in Wednesday skipper Lees hopes the result against his old club will be a catalyst to spark a charge up the table.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield, Lees said: “We are not suddenly going to think we are world beaters after one game or think everything is okay.

“I think you have to be pretty level-headed about things.

“Even when you lose a game, you can’t afford to get too low or too irrational and it is the same when you win. It was only a week ago since we had a disastrous couple of games. We are not getting carried away but it was pleasing to get a win in such a pressurised game.”

Strikes by Gary Hooper (2) and Kieran Lee ensured the Owls returned to winning ways.

Lees, 26, said: “I thought it was a good performance.

“We showed what we are capable of but I think the most important thing was getting the three points.”

