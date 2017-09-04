Sheffield Wednesday: Why Owls chose to bolster midfield options

When everyone is fit, central midfield will be a congested area of Wednesday’s squad.

There will potentially be six senior players competing for only two starting spots.

But as head coach Carlos Carvalhal is keen to stress, the Owls currently have a number of injuries in that department of the team.

Sam Hutchinson (knee) remains unavailable for selection, Barry Bannan is nursing a foot injury and pulled out of Scotland’s squad over the weekend, Kieran Lee has not played all season because of a hip problem and Almen Abdi (knee) is still not 100 per cent.

They left it late, but Wednesday finally solved their midfield shortage on deadline day in the form of Butterfield on a season-long loan deal, ending a three-month search.

Carvalhal admitted: “We don’t give (anything away) sometimes because we don’t want to look weak. We don’t want our opponents to feel we are weak. We have had problems since the beginning in midfield. We needed one more. We had the chance to bring in Butterfield and we are very happy to have brought him in. He’s good technically, aggressive, two footed and can play in different positions in midfield. He’s a good character and team worker.”

Carvalhal has explained why the Owls let Sam Winnall join Derby County in a swap deal for Butterfield.

He said: “First: we needed a midfielder and we don’t have money to spend. Second situation: Derby needed an attacker. They have a lot of midfielders, we have a lot of attackers.

“It was not us that chose Winnall. Derby requested Winnall, we requested Butterfield.

“It is good for them. Winnall is a good attacker. We are happy because we have brought in a very good midfielder.

“We are still in a good position in attack with plenty of options.

Winnall will remain at Pride Park for the rest of the season, although it is understood the Rams do not have an option to buy him on a permanent basis.

