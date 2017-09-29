Sheffield Wednesday: Why Owls chief turned down Championship overtures

Sections of Wednesday’s fan-base have called for boss Carlos Carvalhal to be axed after a dreadful week.

If Carvalhal is feeling the heat, he did a good job of hiding it at his press conference today. Although the Owls have slipped into the bottom half of the Championship after back-to-back defeats, Carvalhal was in a calm, relaxed mood when addressing the assembled media.

It was in stark contrast to his fiery, passionate, heated press call before the clash at Birmingham City.

All eyes will be on Carvalhal when Wednesday host Leeds United Sunday lunchtime, kick-off 12:15pm, in the final match before a two-week international break.

He said: “I feel hurt like the fans but I’m completely ready for this moment. It is not something I can’t manage. I feel very strong with my team. I’m looking forward to the game on Sunday.

“I never hide and I’m ready for the game. I want to enjoy it.”

When asked if he fears for his job, Carvalhal stressed: “I understand the fast-food nature of society but I don’t feel pressure that if I lose a game something will happen to me.”

Carvalhal claims he could have left Hillsborough on several occasions in the last two years but elected to stay because he likes the “chairman, club, players and fans”.

“At the end of last season, it would have been easy for me to leave,” he said. “I received a lot of invitations to the Championship last year when I was out of contract. Some of the clubs with big budgets and a lot of money to spend and I decided to stay.

“If I had gone then, then when I came back after 10, 20 or 30 years people would remember me as a coach who did good things.

“I know what expectations mean are and I know sometimes people do not have correct expectations. They think that we are the best team in the league and we will beat everyone 5-0, I know this. So I know that if you lose one game it is like a tragedy and if you lose two in a row it is even harder.

“When I accepted the invitation to stay here one more year I knew this kind of thing can happen and I must be ready and strong.

“I’m very comfortable in my mind about this situation. I never turned my back on Sheffield Wednesday, if anyone turns their back on me they are turning their back on the club.

“I want the fans to get behind the team because we have more than enough time to achieve something this season.”

