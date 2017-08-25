Sheffield Wednesday: Why Nigel Clough is wary of Owls threat

Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough expects Sheffield Wednesday to pose a formidable challenge to his Brewers side this weekend.
Clough’s team welcome the Owls to the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow looking for back-to-back Championship victories.
Burton came-from-behind to beat Birmingham City in their last outing.
Former Sheffield United chief Clough, who has never lost a league match against Wednesday as a manager (W3 D4), said: “They (Sheffield Wednesday) are on a different level.
“I saw them against Sunderland at home last week when they drew 1-1, they were very unlucky not to win the game.
“They have quality throughout their side, and I think the manager as well has done unbelievably well since he came over here. He always comes across as a nice fella, so it’s going to be an extremely hard game for us.”
Burton, who beat the Owls 3-1 in their own backyard last year, will be without the services of Hope Akpan. The midfielder will complete his three-match ban.
Defenders Stephen Warnock (ankle) and John Mousinho (hamstring) are injury concerns while Luke Varney is unlikely to be involved against his former club due to a hamstring problem sustained in training.
New loan signings Sean Scannell and Joe Mason could make their debuts.
