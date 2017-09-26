Sheffield Wednesday: Why Jacob Butterfield has yet to start for Owls

Jacob Butterfield will get an opportunity to start matches for Sheffield Wednesday - as soon as he adapts to their style of play.

That is the message from Owls chief Carlos Carvalhal as he prepares to take his side to struggling Championship outfit Birmingham City.

Since moving to Hillsborough on deadline-day, Butterfield has yet to make his full debut, appearing four times as a substitute.

When asked at his heated Birmingham press briefing to explain why the Derby County loanee has not been starting, Carvalhal said: “Because we were winning and playing very well - easy.

“I don’t know (if that will change against Birmingham), we’ll see. It’s not because we lose one game that I must put a player that is not playing. We brought him for the season, we didn’t bring him to come here to play immediately because he must understand how we play. He must understand our philosophy; what we want.

“He comes from a completely different football and he’s doing better and better. That’s why he’s involved in all the games since he arrived. Understand that we brought a very good player.”

Carvalhal is adamant Butterfield will play a major role in their promotion charge.

He said: “He’s a very, very good player. With the ball he’s got fantastic technique, he understands the game.

“The level of intensity is not the profile of our team, but the way that he is training, his approach to the intensity that we want (in) the games, is getting better and better.”

Sam Winnall joined the Rams on a temporary basis in a swap deal for Butterfield. The striker opened his Derby account on Saturday, scoring in their draw with the Blues.

