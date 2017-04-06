Sheffield Wednesday: Why Fernando Forestieri’s comeback has Carlos Carvalhal sleeping easy again ahead of Newcastle United clash

Carlos Carvalhal says he can sleep soundly now, knowing that Fernando Forestieri should be ready for a return to action against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The talismanic forward is back in Sheffield after completing his rehabilitation from a knee injury in Spain and it is believed that he will go straight back into the starting line-up for the visit of the Championship’s table-toppers at the weekend.

Forestieri’s return coincides with other key men coming back to action over the past few games.

Gary Hooper was back on Tuesday at Rotherham United, for the first time since injuring his hamstring against Fulham in November.

Ross Wallace also made a return while Tom Lees, who had been out for six weeks, was back just before the international break.

Carvalhal had grown frustrated by mounting injuries, especially to important players - Almen Abdi and Kieran Lee are also long-term casualties - but he feels that Wednesday could finally be coming out of that wretched run of losing key men.

“We have big expectations that Forestieri can be involved on Saturday. Let’s see in the next days,” said Carvalhal.

“I think I can sleep a little better. I slept a little better before this game and I think I will sleep a little better than Saturday.

He added: “He’s progressing. He will be involved with his colleagues (in training).

“We expect a good reaction. If his reaction is good during the week, he could be involved in the game on Saturday.”

Vincent Sasso will also be available for selection for Saturday after completing his three-match ban from the red card picked up against Aston Villa last month.