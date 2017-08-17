Sheffield Wednesday: Why Daniel Pudil is not worried by Owls’ form

Defender Daniel Pudil is unconcerned by the Owls’ slow start to the season.

Wednesday have failed to win any of their opening three Championship fixtures, recording just two points.

But Pudil is backing the Owls to quickly get back on track.

He said: “I think we are playing well. We should have got at least four points from the two home games instead of two.

“But it is still the beginning of the season. We have a lot of games ahead.

“We don’t have to worry about other sides. If we play our game, we can beat anyone.”

Wednesday were left frustrated in midweek, with Sunderland leaving Hillsborough with a share of the spoils. Carlos Carvalhal’s team laid seige to the Black Cats goal following David Jones’ stunning equaliser but could not find a winner.

Pudil said: “We were the better team for 70 minutes. We dominated for most of the game but unfortunately we conceded a sloppy goal.

“We were one down at half time, but I think we did well second half, kept the ball well but just couldn’t score the second.

“We were disappointed not to get all three points but we know we played well and have to move on and focus on Fulham.”

In the absence of injured club captain Glenn Loovens, Pudil performed admirably again at centre-half. The Czech Republic international was strong in the tackle and used his experience to good effect.

The 31-year-old, primarily a left-back, said: “I’m just trying to do my best whether I am playing on the left or in the centre.

“It’s up to the manager and if he wants me to play in this position I will always do my best.”

